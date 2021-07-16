FIR against T-Series managing director Bhushan Kumar for ‘raping’ woman

An FIR was registered against managing director of T-Series Bhushan Kumar at D N Nagar police station in Andheri (West) for allegedly raping a woman on the false promise of providing her with a job at his company.

According to police, the FIR was lodged on Thursday by a 30-year-old woman who alleged that she was sexually assaulted from September 2017 until last year. The woman also alleged that Kumar threatened to harm her if she opens her mouth.

A senior Mumbai Police official confirmed the development and said, “The FIR has been registered under Sections 376 (rape), 420 (cheating) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC at D N Nagar police station against Kumar.”

Back in 2018 when the #MeToo movement against sexual assaults at the workplace had begun in India, similar allegations were made against Kumar. However, it is not clear if the same woman has registered the FIR.