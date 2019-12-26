FIR against Sena workers for tonsuring man over post on CM

Hiramani Tiwari, who works for a pharmaceutical firm, commented on Uddhav’s remark that the Delhi Police lathicharge on students of Jamia Millia Islamia University seemed to be a throwback to the days of Jallianwala Bagh. Hiramani Tiwari, who works for a pharmaceutical firm, commented on Uddhav’s remark that the Delhi Police lathicharge on students of Jamia Millia Islamia University seemed to be a throwback to the days of Jallianwala Bagh.

Mumbai Police on Wednesday lodged an FIR against Shiv Sena workers for assaulting and tonsuring a man in Wadala last week for allegedly insulting party president and Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.

Local BJP workers had Wednesday led a march to Wadala TT police station, demanding action against Samadhan Jugdar, Sena’s shakha pramukh in Wadala’s Shanti Nagar area, in the matter. On December 21 afternoon, Jugdar and a few other Sena workers had allegedly assaulted 33-year-old Hiramani Tiwari for berating the CM in a Facebook post and calling him bald. Both parties had filed non-cognizable offences against each other Saturday. Police said since then they have been urging Tiwari to file a formal complaint, but he reportedly did not respond. Jugdar and a few other men have now been booked on charges of rioting, unlawful assembly, causing hurt and criminal intimidation under the IPC. No arrests have been made so far.

Worli MLA Aaditya Thackeray Tuesday urged Sainiks to remain calm and restrained while dealing with “trolls”.

