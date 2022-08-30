scorecardresearch
Monday, Aug 29, 2022

FIR against seafarer union officials for ‘siphoning off’ funds over Rs 10 crore

The FIR was registered based on a complaint by the secretary of the Forward Seamen's Union of India (FSUI) at MRA Marg police station in south Mumbai.

While the FIR was registered at the MRA Marg police station, it was later transferred to the EOW for further investigation as the amount in question in the case exceeded Rs 10 crore.

THE ECONOMIC Offences Wing (EOW) of the Mumbai Police on Saturday registered an FIR against officials of the National Union of Seafarers of India (NUSI) and others for allegedly siphoning off more than Rs 10 crore of provident funds, social allowances and welfare fund contributions of 1.6 lakh seafarers working on foreign flagships, police said on Monday.

The FIR was registered based on a complaint by the secretary of the Forward Seamen’s Union of India (FSUI) at MRA Marg police station in south Mumbai.

An officer said that an FIR was registered under sections 409 (criminal breach of trust) and 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) in the case. While the FIR was registered at the MRA Marg police station, it was later transferred to the EOW for further investigation as the amount in question in the case exceeded Rs 10 crore.

The FIR has been registered against Abdul Gani Sarang, the general secretary and treasurer of the NUSI, former office bearer Leo Bans, who died a few years ago, and others, he said.

According to the complaint, the provident fund, social allowances and welfare fund contributions of around 1.60 lakh Indian seafarers working on foreign flagships were allegedly siphoned off and deposited with some private trusts since 1992 in violation of the sections of the Merchant Shipping Act. In his complaint, Sarang further said that he had received complaints from retired seafarers and those working on foreign flagships following which he approached the Mumbai police.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 30-08-2022 at 03:20:50 am
MHT-CET tentative result schedule out

