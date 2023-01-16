FIR against pre-school teacher after 2-yr-old suffers injuries

THE DINDOSHI police on Saturday filed an FIR against a pre-school teacher after a two-year-old girl suffered serious injury on her fingers in an incident earlier this month. The FIR was filed on the complaint of the girl’s father, where he named the teacher and principal of the prominent pre-school, alleging that the incident was caused due to their negligence.

According to the complaint, the girl had begun attending the pre-school for the past two months. On January 5, she was dropped by her father at the school in Malad. After a few hours, the girl’s mother received a call from the school informing her that her daughter’s hand was caught between a door and she had suffered injuries. When she reached the school, she was first informed about her daughter being taken to a private hospital but on reaching there she was asked to go to another hospital.

At the hospital, she was informed that two of the girl’s fingers had suffered serious injuries and she had lost a lot of blood and hence required surgery. When the complainant questioned the principal about the incident, he claimed that he was told that the girl had pulled the door and her fingers were caught in it causing the injuries.

The FIR said that subsequently the complainant perused CCTV footage at the school and found that the teacher had allegedly pulled the door which caused the injuries. The complaint further said that the teacher had allegedly ignored his girl’s cries and attended to other children. The complaint said that this had resulted out of negligence and hence action must be taken against them.