FIR against Param Bir Singh transferred from Akola to Thane

The FIR, registered against former Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh along with 32 others in Akola, on Wednesday was transferred to Thane police as the alleged crime took place under its jurisdiction.

The initial FIR was registered in Akola as complainant Inspector Bhimrao Ghadge is posted there.

A senior officer from the Thane police said the FIR was transferred to the Bazarpeth police station in Kalyan. Sources said since the case also has sections pertaining to the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989, an ACP-ranked officer will be asked to investigate the matter.

An officer said since many people were booked in the case, they may form an SIT for the investigation.

The FIR was registered late on Wednesday night and total 27 sections, including those related to criminal conspiracy, destruction of evidence and some sections of the said Act, were applied in the case.

In his written complaint to the Maharashtra government and the DGP, Ghadge alleged that the accused had tried to close the case against some builders and Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation officials in 2015 despite having evidence against them.

When the court did not accept the closure report, Ghadge was asked to investigate the matter.

Ghadge alleged that soon after he began investigating the case, then Thane police commissioner Singh asked him not to name the accused in the FIR. He alleged that when he refused to follow the orders, Singh in collusion with some other officers had an FIR registered against Ghadge.

An officer said they will record the statement of the complainant along with other officers who were asked to probe the matter.