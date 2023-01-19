scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Jan 18, 2023

FIR against Nawab Malik’s son for fake marriage certificate

A senior IPS officer requesting anonymity said, "The documents were submitted on August 22, 2019, following the respective visa was handed over to her on March 3, 2020."

NCP leader Nawab Malik. (PTI/File)
The Mumbai police on Wednesday registered a case of cheating and forgery against senior Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader and former Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik’s son, Faraz, in a case related to the submission of fake documents for visa extension for his wife Laura Hamleen.

The case was registered at Kurla police station under sections 420 (cheating), 465 (forgery), 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating), 471 (using a forged document as genuine) and 34 (common intention) of the IPC along with Section 14 of Foreigner’s Act after a complaint by an officer working with the special branch unit of Mumbai police, officials said.

According to police officials, Hamleen, who is from France, had initially arrived in Mumbai on a tourist visa. Subsequently, in order to convert her tourist into a long term X category entry visa, the couple submitted bogus documents including their marriage certificate, said the police. A senior IPS officer requesting anonymity said, “The documents were submitted on August 22, 2019, following the respective visa was handed over to her on March 3, 2020.”

However, during the course of inquiry, police officials working in the special branch unit II came to know that the marriage certificate Hamleen had submitted was forged. “The certificate was verified with BMC’s L-ward, from where the certificate was purportedly issued. When the forgery came to light, SB-II officials lodged a complaint,” said a police officer.

Soon after, BJP worker Mohit Kamboj Bharatiya tweeted the news. “Sources: Mumbai Police has registered FIR against Miyan Nawab Malik son Faraz Malik for fake documents made for visa application for 2nd wife HAMLEEN who is French resident! Doosron ko farziwada batanewale, khud kitne farzi hain! ” the party worker tweeted.

DSP Manoj Patil (zone V) confirmed the matter, saying, “No one has been arrested. Investigation is in a very preliminary stage.”

