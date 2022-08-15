FIR against Nawab Malik on Wankhede complaint

The Mumbai police on Sunday registered an FIR against incarcerated NCP leader Nawab Malik on a complaint given by IRS officer Sameer Wankhede.

The FIR has been registered on charges of defamation and sections of the Scheduled Tribes (prevention of atrocities) Act.

An officer said the FIR was registered at the Goregaon police station a day after Wankhede got a clean chit from the Mumbai City District Caste Scrutiny Committee in a caste certificate row. An officer said, “An ACP of Goregaon division has been asked to investigate the matter.” Malik is currently behind bars in connection with a money laundering case registered against him by ED.

Malik, along with others, had alleged that Wankhede was a Muslim and did not belong to a Scheduled Caste. The caste scrutiny committee was then asked to investigate the matter. Wankhede was transferred from the NCB following the controversy in the Cordelia cruise drug bust case in which Aryan Khan, son of actor Shah Rukh Khan, was arrested.