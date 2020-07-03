Mumbai: FIR against Nanavati hospital for overcharging Covid patient

A spokesperson for the hospital said, “We have learnt from media reports that an FIR has been filed owing to some alleged discrepancy in a bill. We are awaiting the copy of the complaint to scrutinise the bill and will fully cooperate with the authorities concerned to redress the issue.” (File Photo) A spokesperson for the hospital said, “We have learnt from media reports that an FIR has been filed owing to some alleged discrepancy in a bill. We are awaiting the copy of the complaint to scrutinise the bill and will fully cooperate with the authorities concerned to redress the issue.” (File Photo)

The BMC registered an FIR against Mumbai’s Nanavati Super Speciality Hospital on Thursday for allegedly overcharging the family of a woman who died of Covid-19 in May.

The 52-year-old woman died in mid-May after being treated at the hospital for 13 days. After her death, her family was presented a bill of Rs 6 lakh.

The family then complained to the BMC, claiming that the hospital had given them an inflated bill. Following an inquiry, a case was filed against the hospital under the IPC for violating an order issued by a public servant. A senior police officer said that in the FIR, the BMC alleged that the hospital had overcharged the woman’s family for the use of PPE kits and other safety and sanitation equipment.

A spokesperson for the hospital said, “We have learnt from media reports that an FIR has been filed owing to some alleged discrepancy in a bill. We are awaiting the copy of the complaint to scrutinise the bill and will fully cooperate with the authorities concerned to redress the issue.”

On May 21, the state government issued a notification to acquire 80 per cent of beds in all private hospitals for treatment of government-referred patients and capped charges for these beds. The 52-year-old was admitted under that quota.

