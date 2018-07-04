FIR against man for rape threats to minor on Twitter

An official at Goregaon police station said that the police has written to Twitter, seeking account details of the accused in order to trace him. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File) An official at Goregaon police station said that the police has written to Twitter, seeking account details of the accused in order to trace him. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)

The Mumbai Police Tuesday registered an FIR against a person who allegedly tweeted rape threats to Congress spokesperson Priyanka Chaturvedi directed at her minor daughter. The person has been booked under the Information Technology Act and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

The person, who uses the Twitter handle ‘@girishk1605’, allegedly tweeted the rape threat to Chaturvedi on Sunday. She then filed a complaint at the Goregaon police station, even as the actions of the Twitter user were widely condemned by other politicians. Chaturvedi had tagged the Mumbai Police in a reply to the man, in which she panned him for issuing rape threats, circulating fake quotes attributed to her and using a picture of Lord Ram as his display picture.

After Chaturvedi’s complaint, the police registered an offence against an unknown individual, booking him for outraging the modesty of a woman under the Indian Penal Code, identity theft and transmitting obscene material online under the IT Act and with sexual harassment under the POCSO Act.

An official at Goregaon police station said that the police has written to Twitter, seeking account details of the accused in order to trace him.

