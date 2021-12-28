FIR against govt officers for forging maps in Madh Island

The Kherwadi police on a complaint from the suburban collector’s office lodged an FIR for cheating and forgery against unknown government servants for allegedly forging 102 land maps of Madh Island in Malad (west) to insert illegally built structures, mostly bungalows, in the maps to show them as legal.

Recently, the land records department conducted an internal inquiry scrutinizing 884 maps and found that 102 of them have been forged. These maps were made from 1962 to 1970 and forged over an unknown time period. The forgery was done to insert illegal structures on the maps to legalise them as they have come up on government land marked as no development zone and Coastal Regulation zone.

Police refused to comment on the total worth of these illegally constructed properties, but sources said the cost is over Rs 100 crore.

The FIR was registered on Saturday under sections 420 (cheating), 465 (forgery), 467 (forgery of valuable security), 409 (criminal breach of trust by public servant) and 34 (common intention) of the IPC.

Confirming the development, senior inspector Sanjay Nikumbe of Kherwadi police station said, “We are investigating the case. It is not clear in which year and which government servants have done the forgery.”

The police said those who did the forgery may have retired from the land records department.