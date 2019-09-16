FIR against Ganesh Mandal after four suffer electric shock during immersion in Mumbai

An FIR has been registered against Raje Shiv Chhatrapati Ganpati Mandal in Seawoods after four people suffered electric shock during immersion. Police said all four are out of danger and suffered minor injuries.

Advertising

On Friday, a drenched bamboo pole, used to lower the Ganesh idol into water, accidentally touched a high-tension wire, injuring four people. Three others faced minor injuries as well, but not due to electric shock.

“The wire was not damaged, as the pole just touched it,” said an officer from Nerul police, who was on bandobast duty.

According to the police, an FIR for causing hurt by negligence was registered against the Mandal.

Advertising

“Special provisions were made for the immersion of the 15-foot idol and other idols were not allowed at the time,” said a senior officer of the Navi Mumbai police.

“Because of (the Mandal’s) negligence, four people were electrocuted, although there was no loss of life.”

No arrests in the case have been made yet.