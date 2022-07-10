scorecardresearch
FIR against former Shiv Sena corporator, six others

The police on Friday registered the FIR under Section 363 (kidnapping) and other relevant provisions of the IPC against former Shiv Sena corporator Sheetal Mhatre and six others, an official from MHB police station said.

Mumbai |
July 10, 2022 3:22:32 am
An officer said according to the complaint, a 22-year-old student Rahul Dhanuka, was on his way home when an SUV hit his car on Friday. (Express File)

IN A case of road rage, the Mumbai Police registered an FIR against a former Shiv Sena corporator and six others for allegedly abducting and assaulting a 22-year-old man in a moving car in Borivali.

An officer said according to the complaint, a 22-year-old student Rahul Dhanuka, was on his way home when an SUV hit his car on Friday. Former Shiv Sena corporator Sheetal Mhatre along with six others were present in the car. Dhanuka alleged that four to five people alighted the vehicle and verbally abused and assaulted him.

Later, when Dhanuka stepped out of his house to file a police complaint another SUV reached his residential building and the accused started assaulting him, the complainant alleged.

More from Mumbai

After some time the student approached the MHB colony police station and filed a complaint following which the FIR was registered against seven people.

