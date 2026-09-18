FIR against ex-BJP MLA, dismissed cop for allegedly gangraping woman at gunpoint

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The Thane (rural) Police on Thursday registered an FIR against a former Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA and a dismissed constable for allegedly raping a 22-year-old woman at gunpoint after forcing her to consume alcohol.
The local police have registered an FIR in connection with the charges of gangrape and launched a manhunt for the two accused, who remain on the run.
They have been identified as Narendra Pawar, former BJP MLA from Kalyan West constituency, and Shailesh Patil, a dismissed police constable.
Meanwhile, Narendra Pawar has resigned from all party positions after the FIR was registered against him. In his letter, he denied the allegations, saying the FIR was a conspiracy to defame him. He said he was resigning because the case could adversely impact the party’s image.
In her complaint, the victim said that she was facing a marital dispute and Pawar offered to help resolve it, an officer said. Under the pretext of helping her, Pawar, along with Patil, allegedly took the victim to Patil’s farmhouse at Kusgaon in Bhiwandi on Sunday.
The victim alleged that once they arrived at the farmhouse, she was coaxed into consuming alcohol, threatened with a firearm, and sexually assaulted. The woman said Patil also sexually assaulted her after Pawar left the farmhouse, and she was later dropped off at her home, the official said.
A source said the girl initially went to the Thane City police because she was unsure about jurisdiction, but they did not take her FIR.
The woman then approached Congress corporator Kanchan Kulkarni on Wednesday through social media, showing her WhatsApp chats and videos to back her claims.
An FIR citing charges on gangrape, brandishing firearm and other relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) was later registered based on the victim’s complaint. An official said that a medical test of the victim confirmed sexual assault.
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