FIR against ex-BJP MLA, dismissed cop for allegedly gangraping woman at gunpoint

A source said the girl initially went to the Thane City police because she was unsure about jurisdiction, but they did not take her FIR.

The Thane (rural) Police on Thursday registered an FIR against a former Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA and a dismissed constable for allegedly raping a 22-year-old woman at gunpoint after forcing her to consume alcohol.

The local police have registered an FIR in connection with the charges of gangrape and launched a manhunt for the two accused, who remain on the run.

They have been identified as Narendra Pawar, former BJP MLA from Kalyan West constituency, and Shailesh Patil, a dismissed police constable.

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Meanwhile, Narendra Pawar has resigned from all party positions after the FIR was registered against him. In his letter, he denied the allegations, saying the FIR was a conspiracy to defame him. He said he was resigning because the case could adversely impact the party’s image.