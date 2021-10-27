FIR against cop for ‘extortion’

Naupada Police have registered an FIR against a police officer attached with the Thane Police Crime Branch for allegedly extorting money from a lottery shop owner.

The accused has been identified as Rajendra Patil, an assistant sub-inspector attached with Unit I of Thane Police Crime Branch.

A lottery shop owner has alleged that the accused has been threatening and extorting money from him for the past one month. Police said that the complainant was recently caught by Patil while he was gambling along the roadside.

Patil then reportedly threatened him and took Rs 9,000 from him in lieu of not filing an FIR. The police officer later demanded Rs 1.50 lakh every month from him. “Patil would continuously blackmail him and in the second meeting took Rs 10,000 from him. When Patil’s demands increased, he informed his family members and acquaintances who encouraged him to lodge the complaint,” the FIR stated.