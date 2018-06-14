FIR against Congress workers for putting up hoardings of party leaders

The posters were put up to welcome Rahul Gandhi. (Express photo by Prashant Nadkar) The posters were put up to welcome Rahul Gandhi. (Express photo by Prashant Nadkar)

A day after Congress president Rahul Gandhi appeared before the Bhiwandi court, the Thane police Wednesday registered two FIRs against some Congress workers for allegedly putting up hoardings featuring the party leaders without the requisite permission.

This took place days before elections for the Graduates constituency in Mumbai and Konkan to be held on June 25. No arrests have been made in the matter so far.

Thane Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone 2) Manoj Patil said, “We have registered two FIRs — one at Shanti Nagar and the other at Nizampura police station on the charge of defacement of public property.”

“While the party workers had taken permission to put up hoardings, they also put up some 4-5 hoardings in areas where they were not allowed do. Hence the two FIRs have been registered,” he said.

Rahul Gandhi had visited Bhiwandi on Tuesday to appear before the court, where a case of defamation had been filed against him for allegedly claiming that the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) had a role to play in Mahatma Gandhi’s murder.

The hoardings had been put up to welcome Rahul.

