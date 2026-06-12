FIR against comic Pranit More, others over obscene comments during stand-up show

Maharashtra Cyber police on Thursday registered an FIR against stand-up comedian Pranit More, web developer Himanshu Jangra, Dr Sejal Pawar and others for allegedly making obscene comments during a show in Gurugram recently.

Summons have been issued to the three, directing them to appear before Maharashtra Cyber for inquiry.

According to an official, Maharashtra Cyber continues to monitor online media ecosystems to identify and take appropriate action against content that violate laws and adversely affect public order or dignity.

The case was registered at the Nodal Cyber Police Station following preliminary probe into viral video clips from the show hosted by More, said the official. The case was registered against More, Jangra, Pawar and other unidentified individuals under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) along with the Information Technology Act, the official said.