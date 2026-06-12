FIR against comic Pranit More, others over obscene comments during stand-up show

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Maharashtra Cyber police on Thursday registered an FIR against stand-up comedian Pranit More, web developer Himanshu Jangra, Dr Sejal Pawar and others for allegedly making obscene comments during a show in Gurugram recently.
Summons have been issued to the three, directing them to appear before Maharashtra Cyber for inquiry.
According to an official, Maharashtra Cyber continues to monitor online media ecosystems to identify and take appropriate action against content that violate laws and adversely affect public order or dignity.
The case was registered at the Nodal Cyber Police Station following preliminary probe into viral video clips from the show hosted by More, said the official. The case was registered against More, Jangra, Pawar and other unidentified individuals under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) along with the Information Technology Act, the official said.
The case arises from videos circulated through YouTube, Instagram, and other social media platforms during More’s show. The content being widely circulated allegedly contains obscene, offensive, and objectionable remarks concerning women, consent, and deceased persons, which are against accepted societal norms and attract provisions of criminal law, the official added.
The investigation conducted by Maharashtra Cyber revealed that one of the clips allegedly contained remarks made by Himanshu Jangra suggesting entitlement to sexual favours in return for an amount of Rs 370 spent on chicken biryani during a date, thereby portraying women in a derogatory manner and trivialising issues relating to consent and dignity, the official said. More was seen laughing at Jangra’s comment.
Another clip allegedly featured Dr Sejal Pawar making obscene and derogatory comment concerning cadavers of males used for educational purposes. The content alleged to be disrespectful to the dignity of the deceased and contrary to accepted standards of public decency, the official said.
It is further alleged that the content was recorded, promoted, published, and disseminated through various digital and social media platforms in connection with the programme hosted by Pranit More, with the apparent objective of increasing viewership, audience engagement, and deriving financial and commercial gains, the official added.
Both More and Jangra apologised after facing backlash on social media, and the latter also deactivated his Instagram account.
Earlier in the day, the National Commission for Women (NCW) summoned More and Jangra, taking suo motu cognisance of media reports and a viral video of the show. NCW chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar has written to the Haryana Director General of Police, seeking immediate action and a report within seven days.
Maharashtra Cyber has also issued an advisory urging content creators, digital influencers and internet users to comply with legal frameworks while producing online material, he said.
Police have also warned citizens against sharing the controversial material, noting that downloading or disseminating obscene content could invite strict legal action under IT and criminal laws.
Further investigation is underway, and appropriate legal action shall be taken against all persons found involved in accordance with law, the official added.
(with PTI inputs)
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