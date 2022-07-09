FIR against builder who made allegations against 6 cops, including Param Bir Singh

ACTING ON a complaint by builder Sanjay Punamia, the Juhu police recently registered an FIR against builder Murlidhar Agarwal and his brother Sham Agarwal for cheating him of Rs 3.76 crore by promising two flats.

Incidentally, on a complaint from Sham Agarwal last year in July, the Marine Drive police had registered an FIR against Punamia, his aide Sunil Jain, and six police officers, including former Mumbai Police commissioner, Param Bir Singh. Punamia, Jain, and two police officers were also chargesheeted in February this year. Punamia is out on bail.

The FIR against Agarwal brothers, both builders, was registered on June 30 for cheating and criminal breach of trust. The brothers have applied for anticipatory bail.

Punamia owns Sandhya Enterprises, a construction company. He met the two accused in 2005 and the three established two companies and bought and sold many properties in Mumbai and Mira-Bhayandar. In 2007, they took Rs 51 lakh from him by cheque as a friendly loan. Punamia said he agreed to it as they were his business partners then.

In 2008, Punamia said, the duo invited him to their Juhu residence. Citing an urgent need of money, they offered to sell him two flats and allegedly took Rs 3.25 crore from him, including Rs 3 crore in cash.However, later there was a fallout among them over a property in Bhayandar, and Punamia alleged that Agarwals refused to return his money.

In 2016, he was threatened by underworld don Chhota Shakeel at the behest of Agarwals. “Till 2017, threats from the underworld continued and I was forced to settle our business disputes by getting a lump sum of Rs 9 crore when my actual share in the partnership was worth Rs 55 crore,” Punamia said.

He said an installment of Rs 82 lakh was not paid to him and when he tried confronting the brothers, he was threatened again. He approached Juhu police in 2021 and registered an FIR.

Following the complaint, one corporator from Mira-Bhayander, a business partner of Agarwals, approached Punamia to settle the matter. After this Punamia and Agarwal went to Bombay HC and agreed on a settlement and a decree was passed. “Even after this decree, Agarwal filed false cases against me and Sham is threatening me, saying he will use his underworld contacts to kill my family,” Punamia told police. The Indian Express tried to contact Sham Agarwal but his phone was switched off.