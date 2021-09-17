FIR against Bollywood actor Sahil Khan over bodybuilder’s suicide bid

Oshiwara police Friday registered an FIR against Bollywood actor Sahil Khan in connection with a suicide attempt by Manoj Patil, a bodybuilder.

Khan, along with others, have been booked for pushing the victim to take the extreme step, an officer said. “We are waiting for Patil’s health to improve. An FIR has been registered based on his letter, but no arrest has been made so far. We will investigate the case to find out if the accused had pushed the victim to commit suicide. We will also record a detailed statement of the victim once he is discharged,” the officer added.

Patil had tried to end his life by taking an overdose of sleeping pills at his Oshiwara residence Thursday and was rushed to the hospital where he is recovering.

The body builder had earlier written a letter to Oshiwara police demanding action against Khan for allegedly harming his career by putting up social media posts against him. In a press conference later, Khan denied the allegations.