FIR against BJP Airoli MLA for threatening woman friend

The Navi Mumbai police on Saturday registered an FIR against BJP’s Airoli MLA Ganesh Naik for allegedly threatening a female friend a year ago.

According to the complaint filed at the CBD Belapur police station in Navi Mumbai, a woman claimed that she had been in a live-in relationship with Naik for 27 years.

The woman alleged that in 2021, Naik had threatened her with a firearm if she disclosed their relationship to anyone.

The woman had submitted an application to the Nerul police last month following which the DCP ordered an enquiry into the incident. Based on the enquiry, the CBD Belapur police station was asked to register an FIR as the area where the alleged incident took place came under its jurisdiction.

Senior inspector of CBD Belapur police station, Anil Patil, said, “We have registered an FIR under sections 417 (cheating) and 506 (intimidation) of the IPC and sections of the Arms Act. Both are bailable sections. We will investigate the allegations following which the future course of action will be decided.”