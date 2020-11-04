FIR against Arnab Goswami, wife, son for ‘assaulting’ woman cop during arrest

Republic TV editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami steps out after hearing from Alibaug court. Alibaug police picked up Goswami from his residence in Mumbai (Express photo by Narendra Vasker)

A fresh FIR was registered by Mumbai Police against Republic TV editor Arnab Goswami, his wife, son and two others for allegedly assaulting a woman police official, PTI reported.

The alleged incident took place when a team of Alibaug police went to arrest Goswami from his Lower Parel house in the morning for allegedly abetting the suicide of a 53-year-old interior designer in 2018.

Following a complaint by the woman police official, an FIR was registered against Goswami and others at NM Joshi Marg Police Station in Mumbai under IPC sections 353 (assault to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 504 (intentional insult to provoke breach of peace) and 506 (criminal intimidation) and under the Damage to Public Property Act, PTI quoted an official as saying.

Goswami, who was seen being pushed into the police van, claimed he was assaulted by police at his home, before being taken away.

The case dates back to May 2018 when interior designer Anvay Naik, along with his mother Kumud Naik, were found dead at their bungalow in Alibaug. The police had found a suicide in which Anvay said he and his mother decided to take the extreme step on account of payments due to them not being cleared by the owners of three companies – television journalist Arnab Goswami of Republic TV, Feroz Shaikh of IcastX/Skimedia and Niteish Sarda of Smartworks.

The three firms owed Naik’s company, Concorde Designs Pvt Ltd, Rs 83 lakh, Rs 4 crore and Rs 55 lakh respectively, the note added.

Goswami’s arrest sparked off a political slugfest, with BJP leaders and Union ministers attacking the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maharashtra government and terming it as an “Emergency-like situation”.

Leading the attack on the Maha Vikas Aghadi government, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said the incident was a “blatant misuse of state power”. “Blatant misuse of state power against Republic TV and Arnab Goswami is an attack on individual freedom and the 4th pillar of democracy. It reminds us of the Emergency. This attack on free press must be and will be opposed,” Shah tweeted.

