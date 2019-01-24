FIR against Teltumbde ‘bogus’, say Left parties

Toggle Menu
A group of six political parties, including Communist Party of India (Marxist), CPI and Shetkari Kamgar Paksh, held a joint press conference on Wednesday where they alleged that the Pune Police had registered a “bogus” FIR against Teltumbde.

Six Left-aligned parties will stage a protest on January 25 against the FIR that names civil rights activist and writer Anand Teltumbde as an accused in the Elgaar Parishad case.

Mahendra Singh, CPI (M) leader, said they condemned the government’s decision of filing an FIR against Teltumbde, calling for it to be quashed immediately.

“We will organise a protest in support of Temtumbde at Azad Maidan on January 25. Teltumbde is well-known professor in the country and abroad. The government orchestrated the violence in Koregaon Bhima and instead of arresting Right wing activists, they are falsely implicating Teltumbde,” added Mahendra.

