FIR against Teltumbde ‘bogus’, say Left parties

Six Left-aligned parties will stage a protest on January 25 against the FIR that names civil rights activist and writer Anand Teltumbde as an accused in the Elgaar Parishad case.

A group of six political parties, including Communist Party of India (Marxist), CPI and Shetkari Kamgar Paksh, held a joint press conference on Wednesday where they alleged that the Pune Police had registered a “bogus” FIR against Teltumbde.

Mahendra Singh, CPI (M) leader, said they condemned the government’s decision of filing an FIR against Teltumbde, calling for it to be quashed immediately.

“We will organise a protest in support of Temtumbde at Azad Maidan on January 25. Teltumbde is well-known professor in the country and abroad. The government orchestrated the violence in Koregaon Bhima and instead of arresting Right wing activists, they are falsely implicating Teltumbde,” added Mahendra.