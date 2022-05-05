FIR against 2 MNS leaders, their driver

The Shivaji Park police on Wednesday booked MNS leaders Sandeep Deshpande and Santosh Dhuri, as well as their driver, after they managed to drive away from outside MNS chief Raj Thackeray’s residence when a police team was trying to detain Deshpande as a preventive measure.

A woman constable, who was part of the police team, fell on the ground and suffered minor injury during the incident that took place around 11.20 am.

Deshpande and Dhuri were speaking to mediapersons on the loudspeaker row outside Raj Thackeray’s residence. Officers from Shivaji Park police, who have been asked to make preventive detentions of MNS workers, tried to detain Deshpande and Dhuri.

“But both leaders, surrounded by mediapersons, managed to get into their car… the driver drove away rashly. In the process, a woman constable suffered injury,” said an officer.

The three were booked for obstructing public servant from discharging duty, rash driving and endangering lives, said Senior Inspector Satish Kasbe of Shivaji Park police station.

Deshpande, meanwhile, spoke to a news channel claiming that a false case has been registered and that he was not at home. He claimed that the woman constable did not fall on the ground because of their car. “We were speaking to mediapersons when an inspector came and started pulling me. I asked him if he was detaining me but he denied. As he was pulling me, I managed to get into my car and our driver drove away. Afterwards, I saw the footage of the incident in the news channel… the woman constable fell over 14 ft away from the car.”

“We were not protesting. But still the police were trying to detain me. So, is it wrong if we ask them ‘why we are being arrested’… The incident will be clear if CCTV camera footage is checked. We are not afraid of the police. But they are filing false cases and we will not tolerate this,” he added.