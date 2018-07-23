FIR against 100 for ‘rioting, deterring public servants’ after minor dies at Sion hospital

A mob vandalised police vehicles and attacked policemen after the death of a 17-year-old boy at Sion Hospital. (Express Photo Ganesh Shirsekar) A mob vandalised police vehicles and attacked policemen after the death of a 17-year-old boy at Sion Hospital. (Express Photo Ganesh Shirsekar)

An FIR for rioting and deterring public servants from performing their duties has been registered against 100 odd people after a mob allegedly attacked police personnel outside Sion hospital. The police said two of its personnel and three MSSF officials, who were posted at the hospital, were injured in the incident that took place about 10.40 pm Saturday.

The incident was triggered by the death of a 17-year-old, allegedly due to leptospirosis, said police. According to the police, the teenager was brought to Dharavi police station on July 13 on the basis of suspicion in a mobile theft case. He was let off the same day, said an officer.

Three days later, the minor was admitted at Sion hospital, following which he died allegedly due to leptospirosis.

The family has, however, alleged that the teen was beaten up during police inquiry, which had led to his death.

The deceased’s brother said, “The doctors have said that he died due to leptospirosis but it’s hard to believe because, since the time he was taken in police custody, he started falling ill. We will be going for post-mortem, which will reveal the truth.”

The police said the mob started pelting stones on government officials after being instigated by the death of the minor. Deputy Commissioner of Police N Ambika (Zone 4) said, “We registered a case after our vans were damaged and officials injured. We are yet to make an arrest though.”

The investigators said they would scrutinise the CCTV footage of the area to identify the culprits. The family of the deceased has claimed that they had no role in the riot incident. The deceased’s brother said, “We were standing at one place and grieving my brother’s death. There were a lot of people who had accumulated around the hospital. Suddenly, we see that the crowd started attacking the police officials with wooden sticks and throwing stones on them.”

