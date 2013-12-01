Fines for drink-driving total Rs 20 cr in 5 years

Fines collected by the city traffic police for drink-driving offences over the past five years crossed the Rs 20 crore-mark last week. Traffic police,however,say the attitude towards getting behind the wheel after drinking has not changed despite crackdown.

According to traffic police officers,in order to expand the campaign against drink-driving three-fold this year,they had deployed 3,000 police personnel on the streets any three nights a week to nab the offenders.

Since the launch of their campaign against drink-driving on June 20,2007,the traffic police have registered 1,02,742 cases till November 28 this year. The number of offenders sent behind the bars for the offence is 51,723. The number of drivers whose licences were suspended during this period is 44,126.

Our constant efforts have prevented loss of life due to drink-driving accidents in the past five years, said Pratap Dighavkar,Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic).

Last year,the traffic police penalised 14,220 offenders and collected Rs 2.45 crore in fines. In 2011,the traffic police had penalised 16,324 drivers and collected Rs 3.56 crore in fines.

Till November 28 this year,the traffic police registered 13,448 cases and collected Rs 94.12 lakh in fines.

While 4,523 drivers were imprisoned for the offence this year,the licences of 3,060 drivers were suspended for a period of 10 days to 6 months.

Dighavkar said the maximum number of offenders were between the age of 25 to 33 years. Mostly,the offenders are two-wheeler riders, he said.

The blood-alcohol content (BAC) limits are fixed at 30 mg per 100 ml of blood. Any driver whose BAC levels are found to be higher than this limit is booked.

