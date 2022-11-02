Fine of Rs 5.2 crore with jail to man booked in customs case 22 years ago

A MAN was sentenced to seven years in jail and directed to pay a fine of Rs 5.2 crore after he was found guilty on charges of committing forgery and cheating the Customs Department to the tune of Rs 4.2 crore, 22 years ago. The special court also found five others guilty under various sections including two former Customs officials, both now senior citizens. The court also acquitted four others, while two died during the pendency of the trial.

The case dated back to 2000 when it was alleged that the main mastermind in the case, Toufiq Gaffar through his employees, created a fictitious company named Rama Syntex Pvt Ltd. The prosecution submitted that the government had launched a scheme at that time, an Export Oriented Unit (EOU) scheme to promote exports.

Also Read | Bombay HC permits liquor sale in Andheri (East) post 6 pm or after declaration of bypoll results on Nov 6

Under this scheme, manufacturing or service sector units were allowed to set up units with an objective of exporting their entire production of manufactured goods. The government would provide duty free import of raw materials which would be directly sent to the manufacturer’s warehouse and the finished product would have to be exported.

It was claimed that the fictitious company formed by the accused through submission of fraudulent documentation had gotten cleared 38 consignments leading to losses to the tune of Rs 4.2 crore to the government as they were granted exemption on customs duty for import

of raw material but the goods were fraudulently diverted to local markets instead of being exported.

Special Judge S U Wadgaonkar said that it was a ‘white collar offence’ affecting the economy of the nation. Gaffar was convicted for criminal conspiracy, cheating, forgery under the Indian Penal Code and sentenced to seven years in jail along with Rs 5.20 crore fine.

“Accused number 1, reaped the benefit of crime proceeds for a sum of Rs 4.20 crore in the year 2000. If we apply simple interest on it, then as on today, it will be for a sum of Rs 22 crore,” the court said, adding that he is responsible for commission of an economic offence causing wrongful loss to the government.

The court also found his employees, Maqsood Bakali, Rafiq Khanda and Rouf Abdul Janoo guilty under various charges, sentencing Bakali to a sentence of one years and the other two to six months in jail. It also found Vinayak Bhende, assistant commissioner of customs, who had

approved the clearance to the consignment to two years in jail and Vinay Kumar, an appraiser with the department in charge of scrutinising documents, to one year in jail.

Advertisement

The two, aged 81 and 70 respectively, had sought leniency on grounds including their age. They had argued that there was no proof of any pecuniary advantage received by them but the court said that their criminal misconduct had caused illegal benefit to Gaffar.