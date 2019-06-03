Finally, feeling like a Mumbaikar: Winner of MHADA lottery

After 23 attempts, Ganesh Khairnar, a Class IV government employee, on Sunday reaped the fruits of his persistence. Khairnar, who won a Low Income Group (LIG) flat in Chembur’s Sahakar Nagar in Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority’s (MHADA) housing lottery of the Mumbai Board, said, “If you truly want something, you should try until you get it. I had decided never to lose hope.” Living in a rented flat in Kurla, Khairnar said finally he felt “like a Mumbaikar”.

To be among the 217 who won flats in the lottery that received over 65,000 applications, Khairnar says he was lucky. It wasn’t so lucky for many others who might not get the similar opportunity as the Mumbai Board faces a shortage of housing stock, which might delay housing lotteries in the future.

At MHADA office in Bandra (east) Kalanagar, declaration of lottery started at 10 am on Sunday.

Out of 217 houses, 47 were for Middle Income Groups (MIGs), while the remaining were for the Lower Income Groups (LIGs). A total of 46 houses are located in Powai, while the rest are located at Chembur’s Shell Tower in Sahakar Nagar.

During the result, MHADA President Uday Samant said, “Currently, we are trying to search for housing stock… We are suffering from shortage of housing stock but the issue will be resolved soon.” He added, “We are looking at redevelopmemt of old MHADA colonies to generate more housing stock.”

A senior official from MHADA, however, said there was no housing stock at present and the situation would not change even after redevelopment of old colonies. In the city, MHADA has 56 colonies with 3,157 buildings housing more than 76,000 people. But in the redevelopment plan of these colonies, there is not a single proposal in which the authority will get housing stock after the redevelopment, the official said.

Another senior official said: “…The crunch of housing stock will last for one or two lotteries if MHADA’s Goregaon Pahadi project and Patrawala chawl project give good number homes to MHADA, which can be used for Mumbai board lottery.”

Another lottery winner Prashant Gaikwad said it was his fifth attempt in the lottery. At present, Gaikwad lives in Sion MHADA staff quarters. He said he was thrilled to be a home-owner in Mumbai.

While some dreams came true, hopes of many others were dashed. Abhisekh Sinha, who lives in Virar (East) and who has been testing his luck at the housing lottery for the last three years, said: “Every year, the number of homes in MHADA Mumbai board lottery has been falling. Even if the demand for MHADA homes is very high, the state housing authority has failed to do its job. Is this how we all are supposed to get homes by 2022? This is a flop show of PMAY scheme.”

Abhijeet, who had applied for the first time in the MHADA lottery, said: “Looking at the number of homes and applicants, it clearly shows that for every home, more than 304 applications had filled applications. If the demand is so high, then why shouldn’t the authority increase the number of homes in Mumbai board lottery?” Abhijeet lives in Ram Mandir with his parents. He had applied for a flat in the LIG category.