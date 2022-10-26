Finally, BMC finds right spare part for Textile Museum’s musical fountain

After almost one year of looking for the perfect spare part for the musical water fountain inside the Textile Museum that is being constructed at United India Mills compound in Kala Chowky, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has now found the right fit. This means the first phase of the Textile Museum project — planned as a tribute to the now defunct cloth mills in Mumbai — is likely to be completed by mid-2023, almost four years after it was started, according to a senior civic official.

This spare part is a three-dimensional nozzle to be fitted for lighting display at the musical water fountain, crucial to execute the light and sound show that has been planned by the civic body. In the middle of 2021, the contractor hired by the civic body for the work procured nozzles for the project, likely from the local market, according to BMC.

However, the civic official said, “It was not producing the intended result. It was giving only a two-dimensional feel, as it was not rotating at complete 360 degrees. The musical fountain is among the prominent attractions within the Textile Museum project, and it has to be perfect.” The civic body then directed the contractor to find the right equipment, who searched international markets in many countries for the right fit. A senior civic official last week told The Indian Express, “The contractor has now found the right nozzle, procured from China. The company has given us samples right now, and these will be tested after October 25. If it is producing the desired effect, then we will complete the work within three or four months.”

BMC first started work on phase one of the project in 2019, which included giving a facelift to one segment of the compound that is set to house the Textile Museum, upgrading infrastructure such as parking space, amenities, gates, grills and compound, setting up a cafeteria, an amphitheater, cleaning the pond inside and setting up a musical fountain at the pond.