Final-year exams to be conducted remotely in Oct first week: Uday Samant

Higher and Technical Education Minister Uday Samant on Monday announced that final-year exams in the state will be conducted in the first week of October and that universities are exploring options on conducting the exams remotely.

“We will not conduct exams at short notice, and students have sufficient time to prepare. Exams will be conducted in October first week. I request students to utilise September to study,” Samat said at a press conference.

“The state is not in a position to conduct exams physically, and universities are exploring options on conducting the exams remotely,” he added.

Samant further said that dates and method of conducting the exams are yet to be recommended by a six-member committee set up by the government, which is expected to submit its views by September 2.

Moreover, based on the requests made by individual universities, majority of whom have requested for extension of the University Grants Commission (UGC)-set September 30 deadline to October 31, a meeting of the State Disaster Management Authority is set to be held on September 2. The meeting will be presided by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, who will have the final word, said Samant.

Recently, the Supreme Court had ruled that states cannot promote students without holding final-year exams. It had added that states could approach UGC for new dates if they can’t conduct exams by September 30 amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Online, open book or assignment-based exams are some options that the committee is considering. It is up to the universities to decide whether the exams will be objective or subjective. The exams would be of less marks, and the universities can choose the options that are suitable to them. The universities have been asked to deliberate on how exams can be conducted uniformly and in an easy manner,” said Samant.

At a meeting held on Monday, presided by Samant, it was decided that the students will not be required to leave their homes for exams. Those universities who are not able to meet the October 31 deadline, will be asked to complete the exam process and declare results latest by November 10.

For ATKT (allowed to keep term) students, a discussion will be held with the state department of law and justice and the advocate general, following which a decision will soon be announced.

Majority of universities, including University of Mumbai, SNDT university as well as those in Kolhapur, Pune, Aurangabad, Solapur and Nagpur have sought extension until October 31, whereas Amravati university and Yashwantrao Chavan Maharashtra Open University have sought extension till November 10, said Samant.

