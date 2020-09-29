Final-year exams: Non-teaching staff to stay away from work in Maharashtra

Late Monday, Samant issued a statement saying that the government is positive that issues raised by the committee will be resolved. (File)

The Maharashtra State College Universities Employees Action Committee, a collective of eight university non-teaching staff associations, Monday said their decision to not attend work will continue even as Higher and Technical Education Minister Uday Samant urged them to withdraw the strike in view of smooth conduct of final-year college exams next month.

The committee has been demanding implementation of Seventh Pay Commission recommendations for the non-teaching staff of the state’s non-agricultural universities.

The committee members on Monday held a virtual meeting with Higher and Technical Education Minister Uday Samant and others. “Even as the meeting took off on a positive note, the talks remained inconclusive,” the committee announced in a statement.

Late Monday, Samant issued a statement saying that the government is positive that issues raised by the committee will be resolved.

Apart from implementation of Seventh Pay Commission recommendations, assured progression scheme, five-day work week, pension for retired employees and recruitment system were discussed.

