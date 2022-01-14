In final stage of approval, Navi Mumbai Metro to undergo safety test on January 17

The railway ministry’s commissioner of metro railway safety will inspect the Navi Mumabi Metro on January 17 in what officials say will be the final stage of approval for the public transport system.

Though the work on the metro started in 2011, it has been delayed for various reasons, prompting the City and Industrial Development Corporation, the nodal agency for building the railway system, to appoint Maha Metro for expediting the work. The corporation is developing four elevated corridors under the project.

A trial run on Line 1, spanning 11.1 km with 11 stations between Belapur and Pendhar and a depot at Taloja, was conducted in May last year. After four of theses stations, covering a distance of 5.14 km between the Pendhar and Central Park stations, received an interim speed certificate from the Research Design and Structured Organization, the corporation had said it would open the 5.14km stretch between Pendhar and Central Park by December 2021. But it has missed the deadline.



Officials now hope to get the Railway Board’s approval after the safety commissioner’s inspection. “It which will be the last stage of approvals before commercial operations could be started,” an official said of the January 17 safety inspection.