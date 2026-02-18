‘Final nail’ for Muslim quota in Maharashtra? Mahayuti govt formally closes the door on 2014 policy

The Maharashtra government on Tuesday formally withdrew a decade old Government Resolution that had enabled members of around 50 identified Muslim communities to obtain caste and caste validity certificates under the Special Backward Category A SBC A framework, effectively shutting the last administrative route that could have supported reservation claims in education.

With the latest order, the state has terminated all previous resolutions issued on the subject, including those related to granting caste certificates to Muslims seeking benefits under SBC A.

The move brings formal closure to a policy first introduced in 2014 but never fully implemented.

The demand for Muslim reservation in Maharashtra took institutional shape in 2008 when the then Congress NCP government set up a committee under retired IAS officer Mehmood ur Rahman to study the socio economic condition of Muslims in the state.

After five years of study, the committee reported that nearly 60 percent of Muslims in Maharashtra were below the poverty line. Representation in government jobs stood at 4.4 percent and only 2.2 percent of the community were graduates. The panel recommended 8 percent reservation in state employment, education and housing, arguing that affirmative action was necessary to address structural backwardness.

Acting on the findings, the Congress NCP government in July 2014 issued an ordinance granting 16 percent reservation to Marathas and 5 percent reservation to Muslims in government jobs and government run educational institutions.

The Muslim quota did not apply to the entire community. Instead, it created a Special Backward Category A and included around 50 identified socially and educationally backward Muslim communities, largely comprising occupational and artisan groups such as weavers, butchers, oil pressers and fisherfolk. Individuals from these communities were required to obtain caste and caste validity certificates, similar to other backward class procedures.

Court intervention and lapse of the ordinance

The decision was challenged in the Bombay High Court. In its judgment of November 14, 2014, the court struck down the Maratha reservation but allowed 5 percent reservation for Muslims in education.

However, the ordinance was not converted into a permanent law within the constitutional time frame and was allowed to lapse on December 23, 2014, after the BJP came to power in the state. While the government pursued legal remedies to restore Maratha reservation, no legislative effort was made to preserve the Muslim quota framework.

As a result, the 5 percent reservation in education ceased to operate and the Government Resolutions issued under the ordinance gradually lost effect.

After the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi government came to power, the issue resurfaced briefly. In February 2020, Minority Affairs Minister Nawab Malik informed the Maharashtra Legislative Council that the government would bring a law to provide 5 percent reservation to Muslims in educational institutions. However, within a week, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray clarified that no such proposal was under active consideration.

What the new order does

The latest Government Resolution formally revokes all directions and administrative processes linked to the earlier policy, including issuance of caste and validity certificates under SBC A for Muslim communities.

This means there is now no active 5 percent reservation for Muslims under SEBC or any special category in Maharashtra, including in the education sector.

Reacting to the development, Samajwadi Party MLA Raees Shaikh said, “Muslims were not receiving the benefits of reservation in any case, so this order is unlikely to have much impact on the ground. However, it sends a clear political message about the ruling government’s position on Muslim reservation and how strongly it opposes the idea that it is revoking government resolutions that are not even being implemented in the first place.”

Social Justice Minister Sanjay Shirsat defended the decision, saying, “The reservation was announced by the Congress in December 2014, just ahead of the elections, as a way to appease the Muslim community for votes. It was declared in the legislative session, but the necessary legal and administrative procedures were never completed. Since it was merely an appeasement move and the mandatory process was not followed through, the present development has taken place. In fact, this is a sin of the Congress. Reservation cannot be granted simply because someone stands up in the Assembly and announces it. Due process has to be followed.”

Do Muslims get reservation in Maharashtra

Muslims are not eligible for reservation solely on the basis of religion. However, individuals belonging to Muslim communities that are included in existing OBC, VJNT or other recognised backward class lists continue to be eligible for reservation under those categories. In such cases, eligibility is determined by community classification and not by religious identity. With this latest revocation, the state government has effectively drawn a line leaving Muslim reservation in Maharashtra once again confined to individuals who qualify under existing backward class categories rather than through a separate religious framework.