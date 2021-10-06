Final I-girder of Mumbai Metro Line 2A launched

The final I-girder of Mumbai Metro Line 2A between Dahisar and DN Nagar was launched at the Adarsh Nagar Junction in Andheri on Wednesday morning. With this, the track surface of this Metro line has now been completed.

According to an MMRDA official, the I-girder weighing 42 tonnes and measuring 24 metres was erected in 30 minutes.

The official said that the Metro team can now initiate the track-laying process on this stretch of Line 2A.

Earlier, there was a missing link of viaducts on Metro Line 2A as the girders could not be launched before the process of shifting more than 40 families and businesses from the Aadarsh Nagar stretch was completed.

IAS officer and MMRDA chief SVR Srinivas was present at the launch of the girder.

Notably, the trial run of the first phase of Metro Line 2A and 7, the 20-km stretch from Dhanukarwadi (Kamraj Nagar) and Aarey Colony in the western suburbs in Mumbai, started in May this year.

The entire 35-km stretch will be commissioned in two phases.

Once both the lines are operational, traffic and passenger pressure on the Western Express Highway and the railways will be eased to a certain extent, MMRDA officials said.

The Metro stretch from Charkop Depot to Aarey will cover 18 stations –including nine stations of Line 2A (10.5 km) and nine of Line 7 (9.2 km).

Mumbai Metro Line 2A and 7 were sanctioned by the Maharashtra government on October 6, 2015, and the ‘bhoomi pujan’ was performed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on October 11, 2015. The cost of the entire project is estimated to be Rs 12,000 crore.

The MMRDA was supposed to start commercial operations on this stretch in December 2020, but the work was affected by the Covid-19 lockdown.

The deadline for commissioning both the lines has been postponed to January 2022. Sources, however, said that a lot of civil works at the stations were still pending and the commissioning of the stretch could be further delayed.

Line 2A Corridor is from Dahisar East to DN Nagar (Andheri west). It is an 18.6-km-long fully elevated stretch with 17 stations — Andheri (West), Lower Oshiwara, Oshiwara, Goregaon (West), Pahadi Goregaon, Lower Malad, Malad (West), Valnai, Dahanukarwadi, Kandivali (West), Pahadi Eksar, Borivali (West), Eksar, Mandapeshwar, Kandarpada, Upper Dahisar and Dahisar (East).

Line 7 corridor from Andheri to Dahisar has a 16.5-km-long fully elevated stretch along Western Express Highway. It will cover 13 stations — Gundavali, Mogra, Jogeshwari (East), Goregaon (East), Aarey, Dindoshi, Kurar, Akurli, Poisar, Magathane, Devipada, Rashtriya Udyan and Ovaripada.