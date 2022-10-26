scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Oct 26, 2022

Filmmaker booked for running car over wife’s legs

Incident captured on CCTV camera which is circulating on social media

The Amboli police have registered an FIR against filmmaker Kamal Kishore Mishra for allegedly running his car over his wife’s legs in the parking lot of their residential apartment in Andheri (west) in the wee hours on October 19. The police said he is untraceable.

The incident took place around 3 am in the parking lot of their apartment in Andheri (west). A video of the incident shows the complainant Yasmin Mishra, 35, trying to communicate with her accused husband who tries to speed away in the Mercedes car.

In the process Yasmin’s legs get stuck under the front wheels and she falls on the ground. Mishra then runs the car’s front wheels over her wife’s legs. Seeing this a man rushes to help Yasmin and pulls her out of the car’s way.

Mishra waits for his wife to be pulled out of the way and then speeds away from the spot without rendering any help. Yasmin suffered injuries to both her legs, right hand and head.

On Yasmin’s complaint the Amboli police on the same day registered an FIR under IPC sections 279 (rash driving), 337(Causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) and 134 A and B of the Motor Vehicles Act for rushing away from the spot without rendering help or informing the police.

First published on: 26-10-2022 at 11:17:14 pm
