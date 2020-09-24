Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap booked for rape

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap. (File)

An actor got an FIR lodged against Bollywood filmmaker Anurag Kashyap late Tuesday, accusing him of rape, outraging her modesty and wrongful confinement. The actor had made her allegations on her Twitter account last week, claiming that Kashyap had “forced himself on her” in 2014-2015. Seeking help from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, she had claimed that Kashyap had also behaved inappropriately with actors Huma Qureshi, Mahie Gill and Richa Chadha.

Soon after, National Commission for Women Chairperson Rekha Sharma had tweeted, asking the actor to send a detailed written complaint.

Late Tuesday, the actor went to Versova police station with her lawyer to file a complaint against Kashyap.

“We will verify the allegations and gather evidence before issuing a notice to Kashyap to record his statement,” said an officer from Versova police station. Kashyap had earlier released a statement through his lawyer, Priyanka Khimani, stating that he was “deeply pained” by the allegations stating that they were “completely false, malicious and dishonest”. Qureshi and Gill have said Kashyap had never behaved inappropriately either with them or anyone else. Chadha has also sent the actor a legal notice.

