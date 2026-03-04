Filmmaker Anand Patwardhan alleges denial of entry to Mumbai University campus

Patwardhan said he was stopped by security personnel at the main gate without being given a reason.(Credit: Vijayan Raghavan)

Documentary filmmaker Anand Patwardhan has alleged that he was denied entry to the Kalina campus of University of Mumbai on February 28 when he attempted to meet Buddhist monk Bhanteji Vimamsa, who has been staging a sit-in protest on the premises.

Patwardhan said he was stopped by security personnel at the main gate without being given a reason. “Bhanteji Vimamsa then walked up to the closed gate and we exchanged greetings there. It was very disturbing,” he said.

The filmmaker was in the area to attend a poetry and storytelling event by actor Naseeruddin Shah and decided to visit the campus to extend support to the protesting monk.