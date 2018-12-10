Film producer sent to police custody for ‘cheating’ Vashu Bhagnani of Rs 16 crore

A court in Mumbai on Sunday remanded film producer Prerna Arora in police custody till Monday for allegedly cheating film-maker Vashu Bhagnani of Rs 16 crore. The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the Mumbai police on Saturday arrested Prerna Arora, who runs the production house KriArj Entertainment, for her alleged involvement in the fraud.

According to the police, an FIR was lodged against Arora and two others on July 14. “Bhagnani’s Pooja Entertainment filed a complaint of cheating, based on which the FIR was registered. KriArj Entertainment Private Limited, in which Arora is a co-owner, had allegedly sold the rights of some movies to Bhagnani, who invested in the movie but was later denied the rights that were sold to a third party, without informing Bhagnani or the third party,” said a senior officer privy to the investigation.

An officer said that during interrogation, they found a need for custodial interrogation, following which a decision was taken to arrest Arora. Another company had complained against Arora in the past, the officer added.

Arora has produced several movies, including Padman and Toilet-Ek Prem Katha. “The feud is over their recent movie, Kedarnath. Bhagnani claims that he was promised the first claim on post-release revenue of the movie. However, the rights of the movie were already sold to some other organisation. Prima facie, there seems to be a case of cheating, but we are interrogating her and investigating all angles,” the officer said.