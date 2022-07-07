Mumbai: Film producer Sandeep Singh receives death threat on FB, message says he will be shot dead like Sidhu Moosewala

Film producer Sandeep Singh Wednesday received death threats from a person on Facebook who said he will be murdered just like Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala, the police said Thursday.

Singh owns the Legends Studios production house which has produced movies like Sarabjit, Bhoomi and PM Narendra Modi.

A police officer said, “He received threats four times — March 17, April 3, May 26 and the latest on Wednesday. Earlier, he ignored the threats as he was busy shooting for an upcoming project and was out of Mumbai.”

Singh told the police that he does not know why he is being targeted. The threat in Hindi reads, “Chinta mat karna Moosewala ko goli mara gaya hai. Usi tarah tujhe bhi goli mara jayega Wait kar aur yaad rakh (Do not worry, Moosewala was shot dead. Just like that you too will be shot. Wait and keep it in mind).” Singh told the police that he received the threats on his Facebook account from a person named Krishna Singh Rajput.

Earlier, Bollywood actor Salman Khan, his father Salim Khan and his lawyer had received similar threats from unknown persons.

The producer Wednesday approached the Amboli police station in Jogeshwari (west) and subsequently, a complaint was lodged under Section 506(2) (death threats) of the Indian Penal Code. Confirming the development, a police officer from Amboli police said, “We are tracing the accused and trying to find out who is behind this and why Singh is being targeted.”

Earlier, on June 5, when Salim Khan was out for morning walk, he found a letter on a bench where he sits after his walk. The letter read, “Salim Khan, Salman Khan Bahot Jald aapka Moosewala hoga k G.B.L.B (Salman Khan will be your Moosewala very soon).” The police said GB stands for Goldy Brar, a Canada-based criminal and LB stands for Lawrence Bishnoi, a jailed gangster.

It is believed that Bishnoi threatened to kill Salman Khan for killing a blackbuck, considered sacred by his community.

On July 3, Khan’s lawyer, who represented him in the blackbuck poaching case, too received a threat letter. The lawyer, Hasti Mal Saraswat, told the police in his complaint that a threat letter was found on July 3 in a door knob of the High Court’s Jubilee Chamber which houses offices of lawyers.

The complaint said the letter bore initials of Lawrence Bishnoi and his aide Goldy Brar. The letter threatened that the lawyer would die like Sidhu Moosewala and had said that an “enemy’s friend is their first enemy”.

Moosewala, a popular rapper from Punjab, was shot dead on May 29, a day after the Punjab government had removed his security cover. Brar is said to have claimed responsibility for murdering Moosewala along with Bishnoi, who operated from withing the Tihar Jail.