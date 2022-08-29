Film producer can contact joint secretary to get location of minor children ‘illegally detained’ in Pakistan: MEA to Bombay HC

The Union Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) Monday informed Bombay High Court that a film producer from Mumbai who claimed his wife and minor children were being withheld illegally in Pakistan where they had gone to visit the woman’s family can contact the joint secretary, who is also the chief passport officer, to find out their location.

The court on August 18 issued notice to the Centre to respond to the habeas corpus plea by the producer. On Monday, the MEA’s counsel told the bench that the government was not treating the plea in an adversarial manner and the joint secretary can be the point of contact for the petitioner and handed over his contact details to the court and the petitioner’s lawyer.

The Centre also sought time to take instructions on the issue, after which the bench said that let the petitioner meet the concerned officer to understand the procedure and also inform the petitioner about the steps taken by the ministry in the case and adjourned the plea.

Claiming that his family was being held back despite the expiry of their visit visas, the petitioner, who filed the plea against his wife, her brother and her parents, sought directions to the ministry and the police to facilitate the safe return of his two minor children. He also said the assistance of Interpol should be taken, if required, to get his family out of their “illegal” detention in Lahore, adding they should be produced before the court. In addition, he sought that his children and his wife, if she is found under coercion, be located and protected with the assistance of the Pakistan High Commission until their safe return to India.

A division bench of Justice N M Jamdar and Justice N R Borkar was hearing a plea by the Hindi filmmaker who claimed that his wife, who is a Pakistani citizen, and children had gone to Lahore in November 2020, with the children holding “visiting visa” that is valid till October 2021.

However, his wife stayed back in Lahore citing reasons such as the ill-health of her father. As per the plea, due to alleged brainwashing by her family or coercion, the wife, along with the children, was compelled to stay back in the neighbouring country.

Senior advocate B M Chatterji, representing the petitioner, informed the court that the passport of one child had expired while that of the other child was due for renewal in October.

Advertisement

He added that the petitioner had written several representations to the MEA and other authorities seeking information and assistance to bring his minor children back to India. However, due to a lack of response, he was prompted to move the high court.

Additional Solicitor General Anil Singh and advocate Ashish Chavan for the MEA said that concerned joint secretary could be contacted by the petitioner and the bench asked them to provide details of the same to the petitioner. The bench orally said: “Let the petitioner meet him (joint secretary) and know the procedure. At least then he will be satisfied and it need not necessarily be through the court. Involve him (petitioner) too. Let him also know what steps you have taken in his case.”

After the MEA sought time to file an affidavit to the petition as it raised a ‘peculiar situation,’ the court granted the same and posted further hearing to September 19.