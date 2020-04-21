Film fraternity provides fully-equipped tents, vanity vans to police on field duty

Fifteen vanity vans and as many as 11 tents have been put up across Mumbai to ease the strain of the police personnel as temperature soars. Express Photo: Pradip Das Fifteen vanity vans and as many as 11 tents have been put up across Mumbai to ease the strain of the police personnel as temperature soars. Express Photo: Pradip Das

At a distance from Bangur Nagar police station stands a vanity van, recently used by actor Dino Morea during the shoot of web series Mentalhood. From Monday, the van has been at the service of local police personnel, especially women, deputed on the field during the COVID-19 induced lockdown.

Fifteen such vanity vans and as many as 11 tents have been put up across Mumbai to ease the strain of the police personnel as temperature soars — on April 20, the city recorded a maximum temperature of 37.8 degrees Celsius, five degrees above normal.

The initiative, ‘Mission Suraksha’, was last week rolled out jointly by ‘Filmmakers for Frontline Care’, a group of filmmakers, and NGO Project Mumbai and has been backed by the Producers Guild of India and Ketan Rawal, one of the top owners of vanity vans in Mumbai.

While initially the project was launched with 12 such vans and 10 tents, the number of vehicles has now gone up to 15 and provided near Nagpada junction, Sion’s LBS Marg, Bandra’s BW Sealink Toll Plaza, Kherwadi Gosiya Masjid and Dahisar Check Naka among others.

Meanwhile, to provide shelter and shade to on-duty police staff, tents have been set up near Vile Parle airport, Bandra’s Nirmal Nagar, Versova’s Bharat Nagar Junction and DN Nagar among others.

“Several like-minded people have come together for this project. We wanted to help the city police, especially women personnel, who don’t have access to toilets and work on long shifts,” Chitra Subramaniam of Filmmakers for Frontline Care says. As most attendants and drivers of these vans have gone to their native places, Subramaniam adds, getting manpower to run these vans, however, is a problem.

Shishir Joshi, founder and CEO of Project Mumbai, says, “Police personnel are out on the road on bandobast duty. They need basic comfort. We are going to provide the vans and tents for at least a month. Depending on the situation, we may extend this facility. We may reallocate the vans as per the requirement of Mumbai Police. We are supporting the project by sharing the cost of attendants, maintenance, water tankers and among others.”

The NGO has also launched a statewide mental health helpline and is distributing food among nearly 70,000 homeless and stranded migrant labourers every day, besides providing food for around 1,600 doctors. It has also rolled out special services for senior citizens living alone.

The three-room vanity vans, mostly supplied by Ketan Rawal, are mainly used during the shooting of web series and television shows. These rooms are slightly smaller compared to the more spacious two-room vanity vans used by top celebrities. Currently, two rooms in each van are used by policewomen, while one is kept for policemen. There are more than 500 such vans across India, of them around 300 are in Mumbai alone.

“I have been getting calls to send vans to other parts of Maharashtra. Yesterday, I got a call from some people of Baramati, who wanted to provide a van to their local police. However, I had to decline as it is located very far away,” says Rawal.

Filmmaker Rohit Shetty, known for his police action movies, has also come forward to the help Mumbai police. On Tuesday, Mumbai Police tweeted that Shetty has “facilitated eight hotels across the city for our on-duty #CovidWarriors to rest, shower and change with arrangements for breakfast and dinner”.

