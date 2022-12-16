Film director acquitted of charges of sexually harassing actor in 2012

FILM DIRECTOR Subhash Kapoor was acquitted by a magistrate court in a recent order of charges of sexually harassing an actor. An FIR was filed against Kapoor in 2014 on the basis of a complaint of an actor, who had alleged that in 2012, the director had sexually harassed her at her residence. The detailed order of the judgment is yet to be made available.

The court acquitted Kapoor of various charges, including sexual harassment, under Section 354 of the Indian Penal Code. The court also acquitted Danish Haider, booked on charges of common intent under Section 34 of IPC, as the complainant had alleged that he had created a situation where Kapoor was left alone with her. Kapoor and Haider had both denied the allegations, claiming that the incident had never taken place and they were falsely implicated.

According to the prosecution, the complainant had said that on May 28, 2012, a few friends had come to her home after they had dinner and drinks. Around 2.30-3 am, two of them left while Kapoor went towards the bedroom. As he did not return for a while, the complainant asked Haider to check on him. Haider told the victim that since Kapoor was not feeling well, he was resting in the bedroom.

After some time, Haider allegedly left on the pretext of some urgent work. Later, according to the actor, Kapoor woke up and first sat across her on the sofa, and later came close and misbehaved with her.

Among the grounds in his defence, Kapoor had questioned the delay of two years in the registration of the FIR. The defence had also submitted photographs of the complainant at shoots and other social events later in the year after the alleged incident, claiming that it did not reflect from her conduct that such an act had taken place. Kapoor had also claimed that the complaint was filed as he had refused to give a role to the complainant.

The prosecution and the victim’s lawyer had submitted that the defence was attempting to portray that she was not a ‘perfect’ victim. It was also submitted by the victim that the accused had made defamatory statements, due to which the complainant did not get work in mainstream media and since filing the complaint, she had been dealing with its impact.

It was also submitted by the victim that the FIR was not immediately filed as she had held the accused in a high regard and had to come to terms with the breach of her trust. It was also alleged that the accused directly and through others had pleaded with her not to file the complaint. Lawyer Anubha Rastogi, representing the victim, said that once the detailed order is made available, it will be studied and a decision taken on its appeal.

Kapoor has directed several movies, including Jolly LLB.