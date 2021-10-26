Film bodies condemn attack on Prakash Jha and Aashram crew

A day after filmmaker Prakash Jha and his crew were attacked in Bhopal while they were shooting scenes for the web series Aashram, film bodies and the film fraternity on Monday condemned the incident and urged the government to take action against such “brazen acts of violence”.

Late on Sunday, Bajrang Dal activists stormed the sets of the series and threw ink at Jha, accusing him of portraying Hindus in poor light and hurting the Hindu sentiments. In a video of the incident that emerged on social media, the activists are seen vandalising the set and assaulting one crew member with sticks.

The Producers Guild of India, in a statement posted on Twitter on Monday, said it strongly condemns the “brazen acts of violence, harassment and vandalism faced by the crew”. It added, “Unfortunately, this is not an isolated incident and the Guild is alarmed to note the frequency with which both the production and exhibition sectors are severely and illegally disrupted by various elements with impunity. Content production contributes significantly to local economies, generates employment and promotes tourism, which is why authorities in India and across the world formulate policies to attract producers to their respective regions.”

Official Statement by Producers Guild Of India pic.twitter.com/xpqUEMcjJ6 — Producers Guild of India (@producers_guild) October 25, 2021

The Guild said that other than incentives and benefits, the least that production units should expect for these authorities to provide the guarantee of safety and security for their units. “We urge the relevant authorities to take immediate and strict action against the perpetrators of these acts of violence and to bring them to justice,” the statement read.

The Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) in a press statement, appealed to the government to take cognizance of the incident and initiate “stringent action” against those involved in the vandalism.

“The safety and security of our members is at high risk and increasing day by day due to such incidents and ignorance of the same by the respective authorities. We look for justice. The FWICE is and will always stand strongly with the Producer/Director and their crew members and extends all its required support to eradicate such happenings from the otherwise peaceful Industry,” the statement read.

Several filmmakers including Hansal Mehta, Sanjay Gupta, and Sudhir Mishra too criticised the attack.

Mehta tweeted, “Scared silence and continued deference will only empower such hooligans and further such oppression. But who will bell the cat?”

Mishra, commenting on the incident, tweeted: “The industry has to get together otherwise (do I have to state it ). Come on…associations. Stand with your members !”

Pritish Nandy tweeted, “There appears to be no end to these kind of attacks. It is time the ministry spoke out and reined these guys in. They are running amuck.”