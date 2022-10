The Maharashtra government will now fill approximately 75,000 vacant positions in the grades of Class B, C and D by outsourcing the entrance exams to Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) and Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) to bring transparency in the process.

The decision was taken in the cabinet meeting held on Thursday, which was presided over by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. Earlier, these positions were filled by conducting exams at the departmental levels.