Fill up vacancies at govt medical colleges, hospitals on war footing: HC to Maharashtra govt

Raising concerns over a large number of vacant posts of professors, doctors and other medical or teaching staffers at government medical colleges and hospitals across the state, the Aurangabad bench of the Bombay High Court recently directed the government to fill up the vacancies on a “war footing” and provide details of the number of vacant posts.

The HC also sought “accurate” data on the number of recruitments made by the Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) or others on these posts from January 2022 to January 2023.

Justice Ravindra V Ghuge and Justice Sanjay A Deshmukh passed the order on February 21 while hearing a public interest litigation (PIL) moved by AIMIM MP Syed Imtiaz Jaleel, seeking to fill up vacant posts of doctors in government hospitals and those run by local bodies.

Jaleel, appearing in person, referred to a February 10 circular issued by the state Directorate of Medical Education and Research (DMER), which indicated that 15 doctors/professors at government hospitals in Pune, Aurangabad, Yavatmal and Ambejogai would be temporarily shifted to the government hospital in Jalgaon, as the National Medical Commission (NMM) plans to inspect the Jalgaon hospital.

Jaleel called the move to “create a picture of well set up faculty at Jalgaon hospital” an “eyewash” and “attempt to mislead NMM”. He added that the absence of doctors would burden the hospitals from where they are to be shifted.

Additional Government Pleader S G Karlekar said none of the four doctors from the Aurangabad government hospital have been relieved to be deputed for the Jalgaon hospital in view of the inspection by NMM.

The HC said the government should recruit teachers, paramedics as well as Class III and Class IV employees “on war footing to avoid such situations”.

Referring to an RTI reply from Dr Vitthal Sarjerao Salve, under DMER, from Wardha district, Jaleel said that on December 1, 2022, of the 336 sanctioned posts of professors/doctors across government hospitals and colleges in Maharashtra for clinical subjects, 113 were vacant. Moreover, while among the 670 sanctioned posts of associate professors, 216 were vacant, of the 1068 posts of assistant professors, 691 were vacant.

Moreover, for non clinical subjects, of 210 posts for professors, 83 were vacant and of 480 posts of associate professors, 135 were vacant. Of 789 posts of assistant professors for non clinical subjects, 156 were not filled.

Of 45 posts of professors across governmental dental colleges, 19 were vacant and 19 of 80 posts of associate professors are not filled. Of 125 posts of associate professors in dental colleges or hospitals, 17 remained vacant.

In light of this, the HC asked the state government lawyer to place before it the number of vacant posts of professors and other teaching and medical staffers in government medical colleges and hospitals.

The court also noted it was informed that Haffkine Institute, Mumbai will no longer be continued as sole supplying agency for Government Hospitals. It was told that a corporation is being set up in state to ensure uninterrupted supply of medicines and keep a keeping a watch on the depleting stocks and the inventories and for placing specific orders for procuring the medicines before the stocks are exhausted.

After Karlekar told HC that MPSC recruitments for Class IV employees is expected to be completed by March 31, the HC posted next hearing to April 18.