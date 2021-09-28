Fill all potholes within three weeks, BMC chief orders

Facing flak over the increasing number of potholes on city roads, Municipal Commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal has directed officials to fill all potholes within three weeks. Chahal held a detailed review meeting on potholes and bad road patches on Tuesday.

Chahal has ordered assistant municipal commissioners and road engineers of wards to conduct daily morning visits to identify potholes in their areas. He also said potholes reported through the system should be repaired on the same day. “In the next 24 hours, all road engineers should submit a report to assistant municipal commissioners with details of potholes in their wards and material and machinery required to fill them. Based on the report, ward officers will send their requirements of cold mix material and other equipment for filling potholes and the roads department should arrange material within two days,” Chahal said in the meeting.

Acting on complaints that many road engineers are burdened with multiple works, the commissioner ordered the department to relieve road engineers from other works that are not related to potholes. “For the next one month, these engineers should look after only road repair works,” said Chahal, according to the BMC’s press release.

According to data, 772-km of the city’s road network is classified as project roads and are under defect liability period (DLP). Contractors who maintain these roads have been asked to repair all potholes immediately. Potholes on the remaining 1,087-km road network will be filled by respective administrative wards.

Following backlash on potholes and bad patches, Mayor Kishori Pednekar had on Monday criticised the civic administration over the delay in filling potholes. In her visit to Kurla and Chembur, Pednekar had directed the administration to fix all potholes within 10 days. The BJP has targeted Shiv Sena and the civic administration on bad roads and described the mayor’s visit as a publicity gimmick.

Since April, the civic body has filled more than 40,000 potholes, according to the BMC. As of September 28, the pothole tracking system has reported 945 potholes of which 456 have been filled. But residents and activists have slammed corporations for underreporting potholes.

On many road stretches, commuters have reported long traffic jams due to potholes.

Meanwhile, issues of monsoon-related diseases were also discussed in the meeting. Chahal asked the insecticide department, health department and solid waste management department to take appropriate measures to prevent outbreaks of dengue and malaria. So far, the BMC has destroyed 58,000 mosquito breeding sites.