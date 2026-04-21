‘Fighting like a tigress’: Uddhav backs Mamata, tells BJP ‘Thackeray brand’ has not even begun yet

Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday used a workers’ gathering in Mumbai to mount a broad attack on the BJP, saying West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee was “fighting like a tigress”, questioning the scale of central force deployment in the state, and alleging that governance in Maharashtra was taking a back seat to electioneering.

Addressing the Bharatiya Kamgar Sena’s 58th annual general meeting at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Mandir in Dadar, Thackeray said, “Mamata Banerjee is fighting like a tigress. She must win. To defeat one woman, you are deploying such a large number of central forces—what kind of democracy is this? In such an atmosphere, will voters feel free to step out and vote?”

Pivoting to Maharashtra, he targeted Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, alleging that the focus had shifted from governance to campaigning. “Elections are on in five states and our chief minister is busy campaigning there. Here in Maharashtra, incidents of molestation are being reported, drug rackets are coming to light, bogus activities are increasing—but none of this seems to matter. The only priority is to win elections,” he said.

Thackeray also made a pointed political pitch around what he called the “Thackeray brand”, saying its real phase was yet to begin. “The ‘Thackeray brand’ has not even started yet. When it does, its impact will be seen everywhere,” he said, in what was seen as a warning to the ruling alliance. He described the idea as rooted in “standing up for the rights of the Marathi Hindu community”.

Linking this to labour politics, he alleged growing pressure on trade unions. “Strong unions are being systematically broken and pushed to the side with management. What we are seeing is not just economic pressure, but an attempt to weaken workers’ collective voice,” he said, adding that the relationship of his party was “with the worker at the gate, not with the owner”.

Taking a swipe at shifting political loyalties, Thackeray compared the current political climate to an “Indian Political League”. “This has become an IPL—Indian Political League—where leaders go to whoever makes the highest bid,” he said, in an apparent reference to defections and realignments.

On women’s reservation, Thackeray rejected claims that his party had opposed the measure and issued a direct challenge to the government. “You say we opposed women’s reservation—that is false. The law was passed in 2023. Implement it from today itself. We are ready,” he said. He alleged that the issue was being used politically and claimed that Opposition parties had resisted attempts to “distort the country’s political structure” under its cover.

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Thackeray also raised concerns over delimitation, arguing that states which had effectively implemented family planning could lose representation. “Some states have followed family planning sincerely, others have not. With delimitation, those who did the right thing will lose representation. Are you going to punish them for following policy?” he asked.

‘You say have more children—but who will provide jobs?’

Flagging unemployment and industrial decline, Thackeray took a swipe at remarks by RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat encouraging higher birth rates. “You say have more children—but who will provide jobs? Mills are shut, factories are shut. Do you want to turn this country into a factory of the unemployed?” he said.

Responding to remarks attributed to Fadnavis, he added, “We are Hindus — why would we tear burqas?” and questioned what he described as inconsistencies in the government’s approach to women’s empowerment.

Accusing the BJP of using central agencies against political opponents, Thackeray said, “If you have the strength, keep ED [Enforcement Directorate] and CBI [Central Bureau of Investigation] aside and fight us politically. Let there be a fair contest.”

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Referring to Indian workers abroad, he said many continued to work in difficult and risky conditions due to a lack of opportunities at home. “People are choosing to stay in dangerous conditions abroad rather than return to unemployment here. That tells you about the situation,” he said, in an apparent swipe at the Narendra Modi government.