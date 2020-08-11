Fight against Covid not over yet, efforts being made to ensure there is no second wave: Uddhav

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday said the fight against Covid-19 is not over yet and that efforts are being made to ensure there is no second wave of infections in the state. Thackeray also said that hospitals to control infectious diseases will be set up in all districts, including Mumbai.

Thackeray, who was speaking in a videoconference of ten CMs with Prime Minister Narendra Modi to review the Covid-19 situation, said that the state government is making efforts to reduce the mortality rate in the state. “But, the fight is not over yet. Efforts are being made to ensure that there is no second wave of Covid-19 in the state,” said Thackeray, according to an official statement. He further said the state did not hide a single Covid-19 death case and provided information with transparency.

The chief minister further said that it is observed that after recovering from coronavirus, people have contracted other diseases. “There is a need to set up a mechanism to treat such people. Also, we will set up hospitals to control infectious diseases in all districts including Mumbai,” said Thackeray and stressed on the need to increase the number of immunology laboratories.

He further said that there is a need to conduct research on how and why different types of virus originate. “Since the vaccine is not available for Covid-19 so far, the use of masks and social distancing is the way to tackle coronavirus. If we learn to live with the virus this way, then the unlockdown process will be much easier and faster,” he added.

The CM also reiterated the demand for not conducting the final year university examinations of non-professional courses. A decision should be taken on it at the national level, he added.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd