Fifth-sixth line between Thane, Diva before next monsoon: CR

Work on the much-delayed fifth and sixth line between Thane and Diva will be completed before the next monsoon, said Divisional Regional Manager, Central Railway (CR), Shalabh Goel on Thursday via videoconferencing.

The fifth and sixth line between Thane and Diva will segregate express trains and local services on CR. In 2008, the Mumbai Railway Vikas Corporation (MRVC) had started work on the fifth and sixth lines. The project was planned under Mumbai Urban Transport Project-2 (MUTP-2) in which 9.9 km rail line was to be built between Thane and Diva stations.

Twelve years on, the work remains incomplete. When work was started, estimated cost was Rs 130 crore. Now it has reached Rs 500 crore.

“Thane-Diva is the busiest section of the suburban network of CR. The 9 km-stretch between Thane and Diva has four existing lines on to which six lines (Diva-Kalyan and Thane-Kurla Lokmanya Tilak Terminus) converge, creating a bottleneck that obstructs and delays local suburban and outstation trains,” Goel said.

He added, “CR on Thursday introduced QR code reader at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus and 14 other suburban railway stations, and also increased two suburban services on its Harbour line.”

