Fifteen from Maharashtra among Padma awardees announced on Republic Day

Fifteen Maharashtrians were among the recipients of the Padma national awards announced by President Droupadi Murmu as part of the Republic Day honours list.

A total of 131 Padma Awards were announced, including five Padma Vibhushan, 13 Padma Bhushan and 113 Padma Shri awards.

Actor Dharmendra Singh Deol was awarded the Padma Vibhushan posthumously.

The Padma Bhushan was awarded to noted singer Alka Yagnik, advertising professional Piyush Pandey (posthumously) and banker Uday Kotak.

Former Indian cricket team captain Rohit Sharma, actor R Madhavan and Satish Shah (posthumously) are among the Padma Shri awardees.

Also awarded the Padma Shri was Dr Armida Fernandez for her work in neonatology.