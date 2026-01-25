Fifteen from Maharashtra among Padma awardees announced on Republic Day

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
Fifteen Maharashtrians were among the recipients of the Padma national awards announced by President Droupadi Murmu as part of the Republic Day honours list.
A total of 131 Padma Awards were announced, including five Padma Vibhushan, 13 Padma Bhushan and 113 Padma Shri awards.
Actor Dharmendra Singh Deol was awarded the Padma Vibhushan posthumously.
The Padma Bhushan was awarded to noted singer Alka Yagnik, advertising professional Piyush Pandey (posthumously) and banker Uday Kotak.
Former Indian cricket team captain Rohit Sharma, actor R Madhavan and Satish Shah (posthumously) are among the Padma Shri awardees.
Also awarded the Padma Shri was Dr Armida Fernandez for her work in neonatology.
Bhiklya Ladakya Dhinda, a Warli tribal musician from Palghar; Raghuvir Khedkar, a Tamasha artist from Maharashtra who has performed over 12,000 shows over five decades; and Shrirang Lad, a farmer and agricultural innovator, are among the Padma Shri recipients.
Satyanaran Nuwal of Solar Industries, which specialises in advanced defence technologies; Ashok Khade, an entrepreneur who heads an offshore fabrication company; social worker Janardan Bothe; and Juzer Vasi, Professor Emeritus at IIT Bombay, were also awarded the Padma Shri.
Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
Vikas Khanna's life took a turn when a woman suggested him to Chef Gordon Ramsay, leading to his appearance on Kitchen Nightmares and subsequent fame. His journey highlights imposter syndrome and the role of mentors and resilience in handling sudden success. Psychiatrist Dr Minakshi Manchanda shares tips on managing overnight breakthroughs and sustaining long-term growth.