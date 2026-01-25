Fifteen from Maharashtra among Padma awardees announced on Republic Day

Bhiklya Ladakya Dhinda, a Warli tribal musician from Palghar; Raghuvir Khedkar, a Tamasha artist from Maharashtra who has performed over 12,000 shows over five decades; and Shrirang Lad, a farmer and agricultural innovator, are among the Padma Shri recipients.

google-preferred-btn
Actor Dharmendra Singh Deol was awarded the Padma Vibhushan posthumously, while former Indian cricket team captain Rohit Sharma and actor R Madhavan won the Padma Shri.Actor Dharmendra Singh Deol was awarded the Padma Vibhushan posthumously, while former Indian cricket team captain Rohit Sharma and actor R Madhavan won the Padma Shri. (Express Archive)

Fifteen Maharashtrians were among the recipients of the Padma national awards announced by President Droupadi Murmu as part of the Republic Day honours list.

A total of 131 Padma Awards were announced, including five Padma Vibhushan, 13 Padma Bhushan and 113 Padma Shri awards.

Actor Dharmendra Singh Deol was awarded the Padma Vibhushan posthumously.

The Padma Bhushan was awarded to noted singer Alka Yagnik, advertising professional Piyush Pandey (posthumously) and banker Uday Kotak.

Also Read | Padma Awards 2026 Full List: Dharmendra, Rohit Sharma among winners; check full list of winners

Former Indian cricket team captain Rohit Sharma, actor R Madhavan and Satish Shah (posthumously) are among the Padma Shri awardees.

Also awarded the Padma Shri was Dr Armida Fernandez for her work in neonatology.

Bhiklya Ladakya Dhinda, a Warli tribal musician from Palghar; Raghuvir Khedkar, a Tamasha artist from Maharashtra who has performed over 12,000 shows over five decades; and Shrirang Lad, a farmer and agricultural innovator, are among the Padma Shri recipients.

Story continues below this ad

Satyanaran Nuwal of Solar Industries, which specialises in advanced defence technologies; Ashok Khade, an entrepreneur who heads an offshore fabrication company; social worker Janardan Bothe; and Juzer Vasi, Professor Emeritus at IIT Bombay, were also awarded the Padma Shri.

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Top Stories
President Droupadi Murmu on Republic Day
Amid tariff stress, Murmu points to self-reliance in Republic Day message
Padma Awards 2026 announced: Dharmendra, Mammootty, Alka Yagnik among winners
Padma Awards 2026: Dharmendra to get Padma Vibhushan; Padma Bhushan for Mammootty
She typically stays up until about 2 am watching television and wakes up naturally around 10 am
This 101-year-old woman credits late-night snacks and 'night owl' routine for her incredible longevity
IND vs NZ 3rd T20 Live Cricket Score: IND take on NZ in 3rd T20I.
India vs New Zealand 3rd T20I, Live Cricket Score
davos meeting 2026
Money spent on Davos holidays could be used to clean up our cities
Live Blog
Advertisement