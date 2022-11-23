FIFA World Cup 2022: Places to watch live screening of matches in Mumbai

The 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar kicked off this week, the first football World Cup taking place after the Covid-19 pandemic.

Here are the list of places which are offering live screening if these matches in Mumbai:

Out Of The Blue

Out Of The Blue has proudly stood tall for 21 years as Khar’s oldest and most recognisable restaurant. It is a classy restaurant with a chic, contemporary decor, a delectable menu and a relaxing atmosphere. The ideal setting for watching a live football while relaxing with friends.

Monkey Bar

This establishment has been performing well over time and truly satisfies in terms of food and beverages. The ambience is fantastic, and there is soft lighting everywhere. Even if there are many other options, such as North Indian and continental cuisine, seafood dishes should never be neglected. A must-visit location would be for FIFA fans along with drinks.

Amoeba Sports Bar (Phoenix Marketcity Mall) in Kurla

There is more to lounges and bars than just drinking. They provide a hip atmosphere, fantastic beverages, music and delectable food for a wonderful night out with your pals. The live screening and lounge bars make it a perfect venue to spend time with loved ones.

Tap resto bar

What more could you ask for from a restaurant than delectable food, a wide selection of drinks, a welcoming atmosphere, and constant sports coverage?

Trumpet Sky Lounge in Andheri West

It’s not only about drinking at lounges and pubs. They feature a lively atmosphere, delicious cocktails, music, live FIFA matches and gourmet food for a great evening out with your colleagues. It is one of the well-known lounge bars where you can have a fantastic time with family or friends is Trumpet Sky Lounge in Andheri West.

Geoffreys The Pub (Hotel Marine Plaza)

With loud music, aesthetically attractive decor, ambient lighting and live screening, we recommend that you visit Geoffreys The Pub (Hotel Marine Plaza) in Mumbai’s New Marine Lines-Churchgate if you’re searching for an excellent pub. It is a popular choice among youngsters.