Fewest Covid cases in a day in Mumbai since April 2020

With 89 new Covid-19 cases, Mumbai recorded the lowest numer of cases in a day since April 2020. Also for the seventh time in February, the city reported zero Covid-19 deaths.

A day 128 Covid-19 cases were reported in the city, the number dropped to 89 on Saturday. Earlier on February 21, for the first time since April 2020, the city had reported Covid-19 cases in double digits with 96 new diagnosed cases.

The test positivity rate — the number of positive cases out of the total tests conducted — stood at 0.44 per cent in Mumbai with 20,073 tests. The active Covid-19 cases were 902 as on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra reported 893 Covid-19 cases with eight deaths.